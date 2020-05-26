Casino grant money runs out just as governor announces reopening day

The Scott County Regional Authority announced awards for the spring cycle Tuesday, May 26, 2020 and said it gave away all the money it had available.

In a news release, the board reported it handed out over $510 million to local non-profits and other organizations that requested grants. An additional $256,334 had been previously committed for a total of $767,183. The board received requests totaling over $1 million.

Twice a year, once in the fall and again in the spring, the board distributes money generated by the Isle Casino in Bettendorf. Typically, it hands out about $1.5 million each cycle, according to board president Ann Kappeler. But this isn't a typical year. In fact, the board said the next grant cycle was uncertain, that is until Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced larger venues, including casinos, could reopen June 1, 2020 using guidelines and restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Casinos in Iowa have been closed since early March because of the deadly virus.

Many of the grants handed out in the latest cycle were in response to requests to help those impacted by stay-at-home orders or to just keep operations afloat.

"We decided to award all the available funds because we felt it would be prudent not to hold back when the need in the community is timely and urgent," Kappeler said. With the governor's announcement she is now hopeful they will be able to award grants again in the fall.