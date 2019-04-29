Casino looking to add a venue for sports betting

For the first time, the Iowa House has passed a bill legalizing betting on sporting events and fantasy sports. The bill is now waiting to be signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, however, a Burlington business is looking to open a venue ahead of the bill’s legalization.

Last year, states began legalizing sports gambling after the U.S. Supreme Court ended Nevada’s monopoly. Gary Hoyer, CEO of Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington says he believes it's time Iowa join other states.

“Football is my favorite then baseball,” said Terry Shelton.

Sports fans like Terry Shelton say they are excited.

“I think it's a good thing for the community and the business,” said Shelton.

Although Shelton says he hasn't bet on a game in a while. He knows some of the customers at the Catfish Bend Casino are looking forward to it. Just recently, the business entered a partnership with sportsbook operator PointsBet. The two companies will work to build a mobile app and venue located on the Catfish Bend property. It will include a sports bar, multi-screen video and odds display wall, and additional casino gaming options.

“Adding an area that would be dedicated to sports betting and have a kind of cool vibe with a bar and lots of TVs maybe some slot machines,” said Hoyer.

The bill would allow fans to bet on professional, collegiate, and international sporting events including motor racing. It excludes betting on minor leagues and in-state college team players.

“There’s a lot of sports betting going on already. Now you can do it legally in Iowa, once we get the approval of the governor,” said Hoyer.

As fans and the business wait for the governor's decision. They say they are hopeful.

“It's a new opportunity for Iowa to offer something a little different,” said Hoyer.

Now the casino has already gone to the Iowa Racing and Gaming commission with a proposal and plan. They are just waiting for the governor’s go ahead. However, the governor has not stated where she stands on the issue, but her office says she is expected to make a decision in the next couple of weeks. In order to sports bet, you have to be 21 or older.