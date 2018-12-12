9 Lives recalls some cat food lots

There's another pet food recall to warn consumers about. This time it involves certain types of 9 Lives Cat Food.

The Food and Drug Administration says some specific lots of the 9 Lives Canned Cat Food may have low levels of Thiamine or Vitamin B-1.

The Items being recalled are 9 Lives Protein Plus with Tuna and chicken, with a best if used by date of March 27, 2020, through November 14th, 2020.

Also, 9 Lives Protein Plus with Tuna and Liver with a best by date of April 17th, 2020 through September 14th, 2020.

The products are distributed by the J.M. Smucker Company. So far there are no reports of cats becoming ill, but the recall is out of an abundance of caution since Thiamine is an essential ingredient for cats according to the agency.

Symptoms of deficiency include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow, and weight loss. Advanced cases could cause seizures and even sudden death.

Pet parents who have this product should stop feeding it to their cats and dispose of the product.