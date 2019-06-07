"Catfish Guy" arrested and charged with assault on police officer

The man known as "Catfish Guy" has been arrested in Davenport and he's being charged for assaulting a police officer according to court documents.

Court documents show that 33-year-old Peter Robinson was booked at 7:21 p.m. on Thursday.

Police responded to the Zion Lutheran Church after a disturbance was reported on 810 North Marquette Street.

Officials say Robinson refused to listen to a uniformed officer in a marked car after an officer asked Robinson to come over to him. Officers say they advised Robinson he would be charged accordingly if he continued to refuse officer commands.

Once additional officers arrived, Robinson was told to turn around and place his hands behind his back, according to court documents. Those documents state Robinson refused and then officers "had to take physical custody of the defendant to effect the arrest."

Officials say one officer received cuts to his knuckles as a result of Robinson's refusal to being taken into custody.

Documents state that while officers were trying to take hold of Robinson's left wrist, Robinson tried to hit an officer in the face with a closed fist. "A taser was deployed," documents read. "Which had the desired effect of stopping the defendant's active assault on the officer and sent him to the ground, where he was later secured in handcuffs."

Police say while he was being helped up, Robinson "intentionally and forcefully" kicked an additional officer in his left knee with Robinson's right foot.

As of 9:13 a.m. on Friday, Robinson is still in custody on a secured $4,000 bond.

He is being charged with two counts of Assault on a Police Officer and Interference with Officials Acts. All charges are misdemeanor charges.