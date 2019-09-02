Catholic school removes Harry Potter books due to “curses and spells”

The seven-book Harry Potter series has been removed from a Catholic school’s library because of its content.

Students at St. Edward Catholic School in Nashville can no longer check out the books because they “present magic as both good and evil, which is not true,” according to the Rev. Dan Reehil, a pastor at the Roman Catholic parish school.

The Tennessean reports an email from Rev. Reehil states, “The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text."

Reehil also wrote that he consulted several exorcists in the U.S. and Rome who recommended removing the books, the Tennessean reports.

A school official said the move came after an inquiry from a parent.

The official said the Catholic Church does not have an official position on Harry Potter books, and that the school’s pastor has the final say.