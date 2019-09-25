Caught on camera: Girl escapes coyote attack in her yard in Ill.

One Illinois family's security camera caught a scary encounter their young daughter had with a particularly bold coyote.

The Villa Park, Ill. girl was on her way back from checking the mailbox when the coyote charged toward her. (Source: YouTube/Christine Przybylski/WLS/CNN)

"I just skipped out the door, and I went to the mailbox," said 5-year-old Christine Przybylski.

After turning back, disappointed her Halloween costume hadn't arrived, home surveillance cameras show the coyote lurking.

Christine didn't see it.

"I decided to go to the swing, and when I went to the swing, he run by," she said. "And I was like going and then I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

The coyote came charging full speed across the front yard, circled the tree, and went right at Christine. It was so close it touched her.

"I feeled its ear. And it, like, almost bited my rib," she said.

Elizabeth Przybylski, her mother, said she heard a scream, followed by Christine running inside to tell them what happened.

"I was like, 'Mom! Mom! Mom! I saw... I saw a coyote!'" she said.

Her parents pulled up the camera footage and saw she was telling the truth.

"He really pursued her violently, and I'm so glad she got away," Elizabeth Przybylski said.

Christine won't be playing in the front yard unaccompanied anymore, they said.

Down the street, neighbors believe the coyotes may live in a nearby wooded area. They said they’ve often heard them fighting and screaming at night.

Now that a neighborhood child’s been threatened, they plan to contact the authorities.

