The LeClaire Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire on Country Club Lane in the Pebble Creek subdivision of LeClaire.

Saturday around 11:30 a.m. crews found a garage fully engulfed in flames, and it was moving towards the living area. Bettendorf, Princeton and Riverdale fire departments assisted in putting out the fire.

No injurie were reported. Bettendorf and the state fire inspector conducted an investigation into the incident, the outcome is still pending.