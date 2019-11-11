Cedar Rapids Police Department give "pro tip" for driving in the snow

Police in Cedar Rapids are giving tips on how to drive safely when traveling in snowy conditions.

"Just pretend you're taking your grandma to church," police said in a Facebook post. "There is a platter of biscuits and 2 gallons of sweet tea in glass jars in the back seat. She's wearing a new dress and holding a crock pot full of gravy."

There is a First Alert Day in effect until 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

You can see the latest on the weather at this link.

You can view Iowa road conditions at this link.

You can view Illinois road conditions at this link.

