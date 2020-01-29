Cedar Rapids attorney appointed to fill Iowa Supreme Court vacancy

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced the appointment of a Cedar Rapids attorney to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Dana Oxley, of Swisher, will fill the vacancy left by Chief Justice Mark Cady, who died in November.

Oxley currently practices law with Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, P.L.C. in Cedar Rapids, and serves as an adjunct law professor at the University of Iowa College of Law.

Previously, she served as a career judicial law clerk for Judge David R. Hansen on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Oxley received her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law and her undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa.

“Dana Oxley is an exceptional lawyer with a uniquely Iowa story,” Gov. Reynolds said in a media release. “She will be a valuable new addition to the Iowa Supreme Court. I look forward to watching her serve Iowans in this important role for years to come.”

Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Joel Barrows and Des Moines attorney Matt McDermott also were being considered to fill the vacancy.