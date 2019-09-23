Cedar Rapids man charged with paying for, viewing live streams of child sex abuse

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested and charged with paying for and viewing live streams of sex abuse of minor children in the Philippines over the internet.

William Louis Meyer, 64, was charged with sexual exploitation of children in United States District Court. If convicted, this crime is punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison for first-time offenders of federal or state sex crimes involving children.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Northern District of Iowa by Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Casey Maxted, Meyer was implicated in the course of another investigation involving a family in the Philippines that had been involved with sexually exploiting children.

Investigators found that Meyer allegedly transferred money using PayPal to people in the Philippines, including the family under investigation, in the amount of $102,633.80 between January 20, 2012, and August 18, 2014. The complaint alleges that Meyer also attempted to send money to a female member of the family, who is tied to other individuals known to engage in or facilitate webcam sex tourism, on December 31, 2016, and March 2, 2017, using Sharemoney. Maxted said the female has a daughter that was born in 2002.

Maxted and another FBI agent interviewed Meyer outside of his home on July 3, 2019. He claimed the money transfers were to financially support the family for essentials, and also said that he had kept the international transfers of thousands of dollars secret from his wife. Investigators said he claimed to be aware of the woman's daughter, but said she was 19-years-old.

According to the complaint, during the interview, Meyer also said he communicated with the family in the Philippines frequently, using a cell phone and Skype on a desktop computer. He also asserted that he was the sole user of his Skype account and that he was not involved with child pornography.

On the same day, FBI agents seized, citing exigent circumstances in order to preserve evidence, Meyer's cell phone, his two desktop computers, and a separate hard drive from his home. A warrant was issued later by a magistrate judge in Cedar Rapids for the seizure and search of the electronics.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators found child pornography on the computers, including videos of Skype communications that showed nude minors who were, at times, engaged in sex acts. Meyer is allegedly visible in a smaller video box in the corner of the videos. One video that was discovered allegedly shows him making a money transfer to the Philippines on March 7, 2017.

Maxted again interviewed Meyer on September 20, 2019, and executed a search warrant on his home. He was then taken into custody.

Meyer made an initial court appearance on Monday, September 23. He is being held at the Linn County Jail.