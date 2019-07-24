Cedar Rapids man sentenced after admitting to sexually exploiting child

A Cedar Rapids man who admitted to sexually exploiting a child and to possessing child pornography was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In Oct. 2018, John Hunt, 35, pleaded guilty to persuading a child to engage in sexual conduct to produce pornography. He threatened to share the images. As part of the agreement, court records said Hunt also admitted to having child pornography.

On July 23, 2019, a judge sentenced to 480 months in federal prison, which comes out to 40 years. He'll also have to serve a 5-year term of supervised release, and he will have to follow sex offender registration requirements.

Read the original version at www.kcrg.com