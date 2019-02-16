Cedar Rapids police investigating after body found on 2nd Ave

Cedar Rapids police are investigating after a body was found in one of the community's residential neighborhoods, Saturday afternoon.

Authorities headed to 1409 2nd Ave SE around 2:30 p.m. after someone reported finding the body of an adult male, facedown, outside of the property. Officers said it had likely been there for some time as the remains appeared to be frozen.

Investigators did not immediately have a cause of death or an identification for the body. They were treating the case as an unattended death investigation, saying nothing initially appeared suspicious.

