Cedar Rapids police investigating dead dog found in river

Police department officials are conducting an investigation into a dead dog found in the Cedar River on Saturday.

At around 7:17 p.m. on August 31, Animal Control officers found a deceased dog in the river near the roller dam, located near 2665 Old River Road SW.

No charges or arrests have been made at this time, but Cedar Rapids Police said they are conducting an investigation.

Members of the public with information about this case should contact Animal Care & Control at (319) 286-5993.