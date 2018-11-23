Cedar Rapids teacher, daughter killed in Thanksgiving crash

A Cedar Rapids high school teacher and his daughter were killed in a car crash on Thanksgiving Day.

According to Kennedy High School Principal Jason Kline, Rick Nees was a long-time math teacher at the school.

Colorado investigators said Nees and his daughter were visiting family and running errands Thursday morning in Fort Collins, Colorado, when the crash happened.

The other vehicle involved may have been stolen and used in a "smash and grab" robbery at Fort Collins pawn shop that morning, authorities said.

The Fort Collins Police Department identified the suspect as Marcos Orozco, 19, who was arrested. So far, he has not been charged in connection to the deaths, but he is facing burglary, vehicle theft and eluding charges.

"This is very devastating news and I know we all will be hurting," Principal Kline said in a statement. "Please know that we will have support resources available for staff and students on Monday starting at 7 a.m."

Details on funeral arrangements have not been released.