Cedar Rapids teen dies after lawnmower accident in Linn County, Iowa

Law enforcement officials have identified the victim in Monday night's lawnmower accident.

Alexander Wade Prochaska, 17, of Cedar Rapids, was killed when the lawnmower he was using rolled and pinned him under it.

At around 8:19 p.m. on Monday, July 22, the Linn County Sheriff's Office received a report of the lawnmower accident in the 5600 block of East Cemetery Road.

Officials found Prochaska underneath the lawnmower which was overturned in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said that they believe Prochaska was mowing the yard at a relative's home.

