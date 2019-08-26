Cedar Rapids teen to be Kid Captain when Hawkeyes take on Miami of Ohio

An eastern Iowa teen will be a Kid Captain when the Hawkeyes take on Miami of Ohio on Aug. 31.

Aidan Kasper, 14, of Cedar Rapids, was selected as a Kid Captain in July.

This marks the 11th season of the Kid Captain program. It started in 2009 as a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients.

Aidan was diagnosed with craniofacial abnormality called Pierre Robin sequence, which interferes with breathing and eating. Doctors also diagnosed Aidan with Diamond Blackfan anemia, a rare disorder in which a person's bone marrow can't make enough red blood cells to meet the body’s needs, causing fatigue and shortness of breath.

Aidan goes through regular red blood cell infusions to treat his anemia.

Click here to read more about Aidan.

Read the original version at www.kcrg.com