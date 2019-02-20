Cedar Rapids traffic cameras to issue tickets again "soon"

Cedar Rapids mayor says the city will restart its ticketing program for traffic cameras on I-380 "soon".

Mayor Brad Hart did not give an exact date at today's state of the city address. He did say there would be public notice and a 30-day grace period.

The city turned those cameras off in 2017 as they faced legal challenges. Last November, Cedar Rapids police announced a plan to resume issuing speeding citations and use the money to hire 10 more officers. That still needs city council approval.

Mayor Hart said he's heard overwhelming calls to turn the cameras back on.

"If 50 people have talked to me about the cameras, 49 have said please turn the cameras back on," Hart told the crowd at the Doubletree Convention Center in downtown Cedar Rapids. "And the one who doesn't like them doesn't live in Cedar Rapids."

With the 380 cameras off, Police say the speeds of traffic and crash rate have increased. It's also meant about $4 million less for the city in revenue from the cameras.