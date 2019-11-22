Celebrating "Christmas around the world" at Festival of Trees

Kicking off the holiday season is Festival of Trees - the grand premiere was Friday night and the parade is Saturday morning at 10 am in Downtown Davenport! Festival of trees organizers hope everyone feels the holiday spirit, no matter where they're from! This year, it's "Christmas around the world."

Festival of trees organizers hope everyone feels the holiday spirit, no matter where they're from! This year, it's "Christmas around the world."

Flags from around the world line the ceiling and walking into the room, one can feel the Christmas joy with the music in the background and hundreds of trees. "Come with your family and get ready to start the holidays in a warm warm way," said Cheryl DeCap, the Festival of Trees Administrator.

Festival of Trees raises money for Quad City Arts, now a staple in the Quad Cities. DeCap explained the festival "was started in 1986 by a group of women who wanted to do something to continue to help promote the arts in the Quad Cities and has now evolved 34 years later." Their website says the Festival involves 3,000 volunteers, 650 designers, 3,500 entertainers, and 150 sponsors!

The 2019 theme, "Christmas Around the World" where kids coming to the festival will get a "passport" with stickers they'll place on a map once they find the tree belonging to a different country! With countries like Russia, Israel, Ireland, Sweden, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Canada and Belgium displaying their cultures. "Hopefully it will be a good learning tool and be educational. And help you get ready for the holidays and make you so excited and go home and decorate the tree," said DeCap.

And, of course, the parade on Saturday! All of the money raised helping local kids learn more about the arts, something close to organizer Cheryl DeCap, "we were able to get an experience of the arts in the house we lived in. Festival of Trees is an experience that gives us the chance to put Emmy award-winning talent in all of the area schools and that's why people should come here and support Festival of Trees and get the wonderful wonderful talent out into the Quad Cities schools."

TV6 will broadcast the whole parade on-air, commercial-free at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning! Hosted by David Nelson and Paula Sands with Erik Maitland and Marcia Lense reporting.

The trees will be up at the Rivercenter in Davenport until December 1st! You can find ticket information here.