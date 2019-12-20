Celebrating Christmas with a Posada

Dozens came together in Moline to celebrate Christmas with a Latino twist: with a posada. A posada is an 8-day celebration seen in Latin America to honor Christmas. "Posada" translates to "inn," so Latinos remember Mary and Joseph right before Jesus' birth.

"A posada in English means an inn, so what we're doing here is gathering neighbors, family, friends, and reenacting when Mary and Joseph went to Bethlehem and needed a place to stay because she was ready to give birth," said Maryann Garcia, one of the directors for Palomares Social Center in Moline.

Those at Palomares were given a page with lyrics to a traditional posada song. "The song is about Joseph saying please let us in and the innkeeper says 'no I have no room for you.' And then they go to the next inn and say 'I am with Mary, I am with child, please let us in.' Then the third time the innkeeper lets them in and it's a joyous event. And finally, when you go to the inn everyone is happy and they're glad they have hospitality."

The posada includes food too - usually tamales, arroz con leche (rice milk) and ponche, a type of punch. Gloria Rivera is asked to make the ponche every year. Rivera explained, "the ponche which is very traditional in posadas. The ponche is prepared with fruits like cane, guayaba, apple, tamarind, and various other things. That's why I like to help the community so all the kids that are from Mexico can know our traditions which are very nice."

Rivera appreciates celebrating posadas because it reminds her of what she thinks is the real reason for Christmas. "It's very important because it's the coming of our Jesus Christ and so they know what true Christmas is. It's not just gifts. It's being together, it's knowing why we are here, it's because of the coming of our Lord."

Even Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance! He too came in with a Latino twist- handing out aguinaldos. "Santa is St. Nick but everybody believes. I believe in Santa! This bag of aguinaldo which happens to be candy, peanuts, and an orange. Well, technically a cutie. [The kids] enjoy having a gift. It's like Santa Claus leaves a gift under a tree, well Santa gives aguinaldos!" shared Garcia.

Garcia said it's important to have different events like posadas because "it's making an acknowledgment that we are all different but we all do the same thing."

They also had tamales and usually have a piñata at the end which drops candy, peanuts, and oranges - similar to what's inside an aguinaldo.

These celebrations go on until Christmas eve. At that point, Jesus is uncovered from the nativity scene.