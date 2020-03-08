Celebrating International Women's Day in the QCA

Sunday, March 8th is international women's day! TV6 is celebrating by sharing some of the pictures you've sent in.

TV6 reporter Montse Ricossa shared a picture of her Mom, Nena Ricossa. Montse says Nena is "such an energetic and funny woman, she's always there for me when I need her. She's my best friend! Thanks for everything, gracias por todo, Mami .

TV6's weather specialist Theresa Bryant shared a picture of her Mom, Marie Bryant, and her sister, Alita Bryant Taylor. Theresa says they're two women who have inspired her for her whole life. While Theresa's mom is gone, Alita and Theresa still talk every day. Alita continues to inspire Theresa.

Kelly Johannes shared a picture with 3 other women saying, "these girls are my inspiration and my 'why'."

Radhika Kasichainula sent us a family picture with the inspiring woman with the caption, "A mom, a teacher, a dancer and so much more! Deepali is truly inspirational. She follows her dreams with a passion and touches everyone with her warmth, a ready smile and her golden heart. Wishing this wonderful lady success in everything she undertakes."

Jason Farrell sent us a few pictures, saying all of those women are his inspiration.

If you want to see your inspirational women on air, you can send us your pictures through our TV6 News app and website!