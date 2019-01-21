Celebrating MLK Day with basketball

Martin Luther King Day was celebrated at Beyond the Baseline with some basketball, but those who came by were also reminded about the importance of the holiday and why the messages Dr. King stood for need to be instilled in their everyday thinking.

Nick McFarlin is a coach at Beyond the Baseline, but he's also one of the people behind the group's initiative - Hoop'n for Change.

“We do something similar to this every month, this just makes it special because it's Dr. King Day,” said McFarlin. “I joke around that we get more out of it than the kids do. Just thinking about these things consistently and then trying to pass it on makes you more conscious of it over time, it's definitely made me a better person.”

With today being MLK Day, the gathering meant a little bit more than normal.

“We all know the quotes and the speech and the, ‘I have a dream,’ but it's ultimately about applying those to our daily life,” McFarlin added. “Not just saying them or remembering them, but making them part of the way that we live and the way that we treat each other, part of the way that we feel and think. Sometimes it's easier to say some of these things instead of actually doing and thinking them.”

McFarlin knows how competitive sports can be, but wants these students of the game to know what's most important at the end of the day.

“We're very quick to judge each other, talk down to each other, especially in a basketball setting but also in daily life,” said McFarlin. “It's just become all too common. I think it's a perfect place to present them with adverse situations and then say hey this is how you conduct yourself this is how you make it work.”

He used today to teach peace, love, and equality to his players, but confidence is something he won't have to.

“I'm definitely going to go crazy today, because I am,” said Davenport North student, Alezae Liddell. “We are the best two shooters on the team anyway,” added Rock Island high schooler, Joshua Tolliver.

McFarlin said it's something kids need to know to live by in every action they take moving forward. It can be much easier saying something than actually doing it.