Celebrating seniors at Coya's Cafe

Coya's Cafe is celebrating all graduating seniors on Saturday from 3 to 5 P.M. They will have a tent outside their restaurant giving away free cotton candy and a chance to win a free Coya's Cafe basket with merchandise from their gift shop!

Their Facebook event says, "Cordelia "COYA" Limon-Alor always valued education & advocate for students in higher education. COYA was the president of the bilingual program in 1980."

They're located on Fourth Avenue in Moline.