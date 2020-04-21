Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day from home

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is Wednesday, April 22nd. Earth Day celebrations usually have communities coming together through trash pick-ups or planting parties. With regulations to stay home, celebrations this year will be different.

Dr. Dennis Tarasi is an Assistant Biology Professor at St. Ambrose University who says one of the easiest ways you can celebrate Earth Day is by going outside and appreciating it. This can be done by taking a bike ride instead of driving your car. When going out for a walk, take your family with you and pick up any trash you find along the way.

St. Ambrose's environment club "Green Life" is hosting a virtual pick-up that encourages faculty, staff, and students to go out in their neighborhoods and do their part to keep the Earth clean. Dr. Tarasi says this is a change to what they typically do: "it'll be interesting this year because we don't have that community-physical capacity that we normally do. We’ll have our online presence even more magnified. People who go onto social media, people in other parts of the country and world will be easier to find than ever. Feeling connected in this socially distant time will have people feel like they have a role in this very important change."

One of the main air pollutants from transportation, Nitrogen Dioxide, has

gone down 30% in the past few weeks in the Northeastern part of the United States. NASA says this is likely due to most of the country not driving as much due to lockdowns.

Dr. Marilynn Bartells is a Biology professor at Black Hawk College and doesn't think these effects will last long, "so now is a good time to think about our habits. And to think about what parts of that normal do we need to get back to the exact same way and what parts can we adjust."

Changes we make may have added benefits as well, says Dr. Tarasi: "most of the activities you would do to improve the environment would improve your health outlook and your wallet. So if we talk about your showers, taking shorter showers. And adjusting your thermostat. If you think about environmental impact, you'll be saving yourself money too."

Even though we can't go out in community events, Dr. Bartells asks you to think about what you can do to help the world. This could be by reducing transportation, making changes to your diet and waste. She goes on to say, "it's encouraging also to think that all of these collective actions we’ve taken as a community to protect each other in COVID-19, it shows that when we all take collective action, it can make a difference."

Dr. Tarasi says he's seen changes to Earth Day since it was created, focusing on global advocacy. While roadside cleanups do make a difference, he suggests looking at your carbon footprint and seeing what long-term changes you can make. "The whole point of Earth Day as it was signed by the UN Secretary-General is to have people realize this isn't just something to be consumed, but something that we should appreciate as an integral part of our lives."

Since many of us are staying at home, Dr. Tarasi says now is the best time to make personal changes. He explains "trying to break that status quo is harder than any intentionality we have." So try to break your routine and make lifestyle changes. Dr. Bartells goes on to say this pandemic and the positive environmental changes we've seen are only temporary, and we must make changes now or else we will go on to see the same air quality issues we have in the past.