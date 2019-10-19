Celebrating the life of Bob Morrison, founder of Honor Flight

Loved ones and veterans celebrated the life of Bob Morrison, the founder of Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Norma Morrison, Bob’s wife, held the celebration at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine on Saturday morning.

"Bob passed away a week ago,” said Eric Swanson, a Vietnam veteran. “Today we are here to honor him and go through the visitation celebration of life with our flight alliance for him."

Morrison was born in Iowa City on June 27,1951 and passed away on October 7, 2019.

Many community members know Morrison as the man who created Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

The Patriot Guard held its flags high at the celebration for Morrison, who gave over 3,000 veterans the flights of their lives.

"He was just opening up the honor flight hub here,” said Swanson. “He contacted us to see what we could do to help out. That was back in 2008 when we got started with him."

Morrison personally led 33 flights to Washington D.C. for veterans to see their memorials.

"He could not serve himself because of a heart condition when he was a kid so he wanted to make sure that they got taken care of,” said Swanson. “And he did an excellent job of it.”

Swanson went on six of those flights as a guardian and bus captain.

"You'd hear all the stories on the planes back and forth,” he said. “The guys really when through a lot. It was good to hear."

Gary Metevier, a former TV6 anchor, gave a speech at the celebration to thank Morrison for everything he did for the community.

"I salute you Bob Morrison,” said Metevier.

“Thank you for making our community better, stronger and more appreciative for the sacrifice of so many. Thank you for being my friend. And thank you to Norma and her family for sharing Bob with us."

Morrison spent much of his life appreciating others for their sacrifices.

The celebration was all about giving back that appreciation to him.