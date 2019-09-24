Cemetery tour features early female city leaders in Moline

The Moline Parks and Recreation Department will once again present, Echoes from Riverside at Riverside Cemetery on Sept. 28, 2019.

This year, the annual cemetery tour focuses on early "Usung City Leaders" in Moline as costumed characters bring local history to life.

"Unsung City Leaders", acknowledges some of the numerous contributions women made in developing the young city of Moline. Most of their work was sadly not well documented unless the woman was from wealth. (Even then, their spouses garnered most of the attention.) The program this year highlights the accomplishments and contributions of seven women from the year 1832 to 1956. From business owners to survivors, our City fabric is woven stronger through their lives.

Tours begin from the Riverside Chapel Mausoleum, 3300 5th Avenue, Moline. The first tour leaves at 1:00 p.m. with groups leaving every 15 minutes. The last tour leaves at 3:00 p.m. This guided tour takes approximately 1 ½ hours and includes walking uphill and on some uneven terrain. Metrolink buses will transport patrons to the first stop on the tour. Tickets may be purchased the day of the walk at Riverside Chapel Mausoleum. Refreshments will be available. The cemetery will be CLOSED to vehicular traffic during this program.

The walk will be held on Saturday September 28 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Rain date is September 29. Cost is $5 per person, with children 12 and under free.

Todd Slater, Cemetery Manager, says this annual event was established in 1995 and is always a hit with the attendees. The event attracts about 300 people each year.

The seven characters/actors for 2019 Echoes will be:

- Mary Stewart (1832-1920), played by Dorothy White, was a suffragette and temperance leader.

- Elizabeth Manley (1836-1885), portrayed by Charlotte Key, was a boarding house proprietor.

- Mattie Poole (1863-1948), played by Becky Maxson, was a famous china painter and business owner.

- Ann Ritchie (1826-1901), portrayed by KJ Whitley, was an ex-slave and community leader.

- Julia Entrikin (1842-1906), played by Cathy Stafford, was a music teacher and business owner.

- Lena Channon (1854-1935), played by Melita Tunnicliff, was the first female telephone operator in the Tri-Cities.

- Elizabeth Christison (1842-1910), played by Lisa Cleve, was a grocery store owner/manager.

