Volunteers needed to place American Flags at Rock Island National Cemetery

Officials with the Rock Island Arsenal are calling for volunteers to help place American Flags along the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Officials say it will be on Thursday, May 23. The flags will be placed to honor fallen service members in honor of Memorial Day.

The work to place the flags will begin at 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Officials ask that volunteers arrive early due to the "incredible support from the greater Quad Cities area, which will result in high traffic into the cemetery."

All volunteers need to show up inside the cemetery to receive flags and instructions.

For more information, call 309-782-2094.

Hotdogs will be served to participants and volunteers at the conclusion of flag placement. Work to remove the flags begins at 8 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, weather permitting.

