Centennial Bridge reopens after a temporary shut down

UPDATE: Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras show trafffic moving again on the Centennial Bridge.

ORIGINAL: The Centennial Bridge is shut down in both directions while police investigate a "person on the bridge".

Davenport Police have not confirmed why that person is on the bridge, but several witnesses have said that several police and fire cars can be seen on both sides of the bridge.

