CenturyLink experiencing 911 outages for those in Mt. Carroll

Officials with the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office are reporting a disruption for CenturyLink customers. Officials say CenturyLink is experiencing a 911 disruption due to a networking event.

Officials say those who in the area of rural Mt. Carroll addressing area of Jo Daviess County will be affected.

CenturyLink has a tech working on the disruption. Officials do not have a timeframe available of when it will be fixed.

If you live in the affected areas and you need emergency services, please call 815-777-2141 to reach the Jo Daviess County dispatch for assistance.