Iowa Democratic Party chair defends handling of delay in reporting caucus results

The chair of the Iowa Democratic Party is defending the handling of the delay in reporting Iowa caucus results.

Troy Price read a statement during a call with reporters early Tuesday.

In it, he argued that the delay in reporting results was to maintain the integrity of Monday's vote.

"The integrity of our process and the results have and always will be our top priority," he said. "At this point, the IDP is manually verifying all precinct results, we expect to have numbers to report later today.

"We want to emphasize that this is a reporting issue, not a hack on intrusion. And that's exactly why we have a paper trail and systems in place to uphold the integrity of our process. We are validating every piece of data we have against our paper trail. That system is taking longer than expected, but it's in place to ensure we are eventually able to report results with full confidence. We have said all along, we have these backups in place for exactly this reason. We are updating campaigns, and we will continue to provide updates as they are available. Thank you and we'll be in touch soon."

Some Democratic presidential campaigns raised questions about why no numbers had been reported so far.

Senior advisers have also repeatedly questioned the transparency of the process.

Tuesday, Price promised to keep the campaigns in the loop as they worked towards reporting the results.