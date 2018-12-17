Challand Middle School students send "Hello Quad Cities" wishes to the edge of space!

TV6 brought you an awesome story back in November of 2018 from Sterling, Illinois. Students and staff at Challand Middle School have been working on a wonderful S.T.E.M. project.

The students have been working in groups, preparing special science experiments to attach to different weather balloons to test out their reaction in space.

Last week, the students finally got the perfect flight conditions to setup, to launch the first mission to the edge of space.

The first weather balloon climbed to a peak altitude of over 102, 000 feet! Students also reported some brutally cold temperatures above the surface of Earth. Temperatures of 35 below zero, to 57 below zero were recorded from the weather sensors which lasted over an hour.

Attached to the weather balloon, was also a famous TV6 slogan, "Hello Quad Cities!" KWQC can officially say, We're everywhere you go! "

Officials at Challand Middle School say, they have 9 more weather balloon launches planned this school year, and would love to team up with any Quad City companies who could help the students obtain Helium for the balloons.