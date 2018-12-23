Chance for a “semi” White Christmas?

Well, chasing the various weather model’s solutions for Christmas Day weather over the last week or so has been an exercise in patience to say the least! But, it finally looks as if there is some agreement about our prospects for some Christmas snow as we close in on the holiday. It appears as if Monday night into Christmas morning a weather system will, indeed, make its way through the QCA with a bit of snow for the region. Accumulations aren’t expected to be more than generally a few tenths of an inch but it will cover the exposed grass in a few places! As temps get back to around 40 on Christmas day any overnight snow will melt and it will have to stand up to the potential for a bit of rain, as well. A Winter Weather Advisory has NOT been issued yet, but there is the possibility of one if the snow will overcome the mild pavement temperatures and create a slipping hazard as it lands Monday night into early Tuesday. Any snow we get should make Santa a bit happier as it smooths out the landings of his toy-filled sleigh!