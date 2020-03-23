Chances for rain,,, and MORE rain, this week

You'll need to keep the umbrella handy this week. From Tuesday on we'll have daily rain chances for parts or all of the QCA. We're not expecting that much rain in any event, with the exception of Friday, when thunderstorms are possible if a warm front lifts near the area from the south. Unfortunately, at this point, we have a few rivers in the region in minor flood. No matter what amounts of rain we get over the next few days all of it will have an impact on the rising of our local waterways. If you live on or near a river or have interests along a local river make sure you keep tabs on the levels. You can find the latest updates at www.kwqc.com