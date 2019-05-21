Changes coming to Kimberly Road in Bettendorf next week

Changes are coming to Kimberly Road in Bettendorf starting next week.

Accessing Kimberly will be a bit different than what drivers are used to starting next Wednesday, weather permitting. Instead of following 14th St. under the I-74 Bridge to get to northbound Kimberly Road, drivers will be able to access Kimberly directly from Grant St./U.S. 67.

Iowa-bound traffic exiting at Grant St., or Exit 4, will need to turn left at the end of the ramp to southbound Grant St. Drivers will then have to turn right onto the reconfigured 12th St./Kimberly Road to take northbound Kimberly towards Middle Road.

Truckers will still have to turn right at the end of the I-74 off-ramp and loop around Grant St. to turn right onto Kimberly Road.

Traffic on Grant St. from Davenport should turn left onto Kimberly Road to take northbound Kimberly towards Middle Road.

Iowa Department of Transportation officials say the changes to Kimberly are due to improvements the DOT is making to the I-74 interchange at Grant St.