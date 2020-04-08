Changes in Bettendorf trash pick-up

The City of Bettendorf is adjusting its staff schedule in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, the city is making changes in its trash collection time.

According to a news release, effective immediately, the city will begin residential garbage and recycling collection at 4:00 a.m. Residents should set their carts out the night before their collection day to avoid missed pickup.

This only affects trash and recycling. There will be no change in bulky waste or yard waste collection services, which should be left out by 7:00 a.m. on collection day.