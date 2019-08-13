Changing of the guard: hero Dixon resource officer retiring, successor named

A school resource officer at Dixon High School who got national attention last year is now retiring, and his replacement has been named.

Mark Dallas (left) will retire before the start of the 2019-20 school year. Chris Scott (right) will take over as Dixon School Resource Officer. (Dixon Public Schools, Dixon PD)

Officer Mark Dallas is retiring after being assigned to the high school for the past five years and was highly involved, attending special events, sporting events and also coaching football for the past five years.

His job is being taken over by officer Chris Scott, an 11-year veteran of law enforcement who joined Dixon police in December of 2017.

"I'm very excited for this new opportunity and look forward to continuing the standard that has been set by Officer Dallas," Scott said.

Officer Dallas got national attention last year when he confronted accused shooter Matthew Milby. Milby fired at him, and Officer Dallas returned fire, ending the threat with no other students being hurt.

Milby has recently been ruled unfit to stand trial.