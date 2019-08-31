Channel Cat Water Taxi announces new schedule

The Channel Cat Water Taxi has released a new schedule for the season.

Officials say the Channel Cat will run on Labor Day (September 2nd). Labor Day will be the last weekday you can catch the Channel Cat Water Taxi for the season. Boats will operate from 9:00 am - 7:30 pm. Tickets are $8.00 for adults and $4.00 for children ages 2-10, for all-day, unlimited use on the day of purchase.

After Labor Day there will still be time to catch a ride but on weekends only. The Channel Cat will operate on weekends from 9:00 am - 7:00 pm, weather permitting, through October 13th, 2019.

You can view more details, such as ticketing information here