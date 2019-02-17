Chaplain for Clinton Fire and Police says listening is the most important part of his job

There's a silent killer among our community heroes.

"Firefighters tend to keep stuff in side and let it build. more firefighters died of suicide in 2017 than died in the line of duty," says Battalion Chief of Clinton Fire Dept. Joel Atkinson.

Firefighters commit suicide at a rate that is ten times greater than the general population according to a study by Ruderman Family Foundation. And a rate that's higher than police.

Clinton Fire and Police are aware of the staggering statistic and for nearly two decades they've had a Chaplain. Clinton Fire says their Chaplain is the the initial outlet for getting firefighters the help if they need it.

"You've got to get that stuff that's swirling around inside of you out of you otherwise it owns you and you don't want that," says Pastor Ron.

"These are men and women who as I said to them a month ago during the private service for Eric. You're the people who walk into chaos and try to bring healing. And that's what Eric (Hosette) was doing the day he died and you would have never talked him out of it. and I could never talk you out of it you deal with a broken world."

Pastor Ron says serving as the stations Chaplain for both fire and police is his way of giving back to the "men and women that do so many important things for us."

Battalion Chief Atkinson was on Clinton Fire for twelve years before they had a Chaplain.

"When I first started on the fire service when you had a a bad call you just talked amongst yourselves and now you have somebody from the outside and you can have private conversations and they're confidential conversations," says Atkinson.

And firefighters say having that outlet is helpful

"That's improved people and they're mental health to have somebody that they can talk to," Atkinson told KWQC.

Pastor Ron says it took some time to earn the trust of first responders.

"You spend time with people they get to watch you first out of the corner of their eye and then more directly and then they decide if you're standup or not," says Pastor Ron.

He rides with police officers every Tuesday. And comes to the firehouse every Sunday for what he calls "the ministry of hanging out."

"He's gone through the citizen's fire academy so he's got the experience you can tell that he's done his homework so that gives him credence to help us out," Rich Johannsen, Lt. at Clinton Fire

He says sometimes he and the first responders just talk about sport or life in general but that the majority of the time they talk about "the real stuff."

Pastor Ron says he didn't always believe in God and was a very angry man early in his life.

"I know what it is to live in an empty universe and frankly its terrifying and so I just want to tell people that there is a God He's not your enemy He loves you," says Pastor Ron.

He says he had a friend who kept nagging him to come to church and when he did it opened it his heart. Pastor Ron describes our world is broken and he too has his faith tested.

So where does he get this strength from?

"I run to Jesus, I pray, I pray and I'm not a finished product by any means," says Pastor Ron.

"The most amazing thing is he pretty much always shows up and hasn't let me down yet," he added.

Pastor Ron says he hopes that Clinton Fire and Police will continue to have a Chaplain for generations to come. Clinton Battalion Chief says he hopes the same.