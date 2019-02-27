Charges filed against three Illinois Department of Corrections employees

Charges have been filed against three Illinois Department of Corrections employees.

Officials say a joint investigation completed by the Illinois State Police and the Division of Internal Investigation and the Illinois Department of Correction Task Force. Correctional Officer Giovanni Rodriguez,

Sergeant Jason Cremer and Lieutenant James Fike were each charged with one count of Official Misconduct and one count of Battery.

Officials say on or around February 3rd, 2019 Rodriguez, Cremer and Fike are alleged while acting in their official capacity, to have knowingly performed an act, which is forbidden by law and without legal justification, which caused bodily harm to an incarcerated person.

Officials say the arrests of Rodriguez, Cremer, and Fike were conducted over a two-day period, February 24th -25th 2019.

It is unclear what the act was that was performed at this time.