Charges filed in relation to Aurora Hollywood Casino evacuation

Illinois State Police and the Aurora Police Department officials announced Wednesday afternoon that charges have been filed in relation to the investigation regarding a threat made at the Hollywood Casino in Aurora, Illinois on February 12th, 2019.

Police say, at approximately 2:30 pm on Tuesday a male was detained by ISP officials after he made a statement to casino staff, which was perceived to be threatening nature. Officials investigated and discovered the man stated he parked two-axel box truck in front of the casino. As a precaution, the casino, and adjoining businesses were evacuated. The Kane County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad conducted a sweep of the box truck and the casino, with negative results.

29-year-old Mustadin Muadinov of Chicago was identified as the suspect. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office has approved one felony count of Disorderly Conduct (Class 3 Felony) for making a false bomb threat. Muadinov attended a bond hearing on February 13th and was given a $4 Million dollar bond.