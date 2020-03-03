Charles Freeman, first African American justice on Illinois Supreme Court, dies

Former Illinois Supreme Court Justice Charles Freeman, the first African American to serve on the high court, died Monday. He was 86.

Freeman on the Supreme Court from 1990 to 2018.

Chief Justice Anne M. Burke said in a media release that Freeman was her mentor and called him a “gentleman and a truly gracious individual.”

“I never heard him say an unkind word about anyone,” she said. “He was a consensus builder and treated everyone equally and with respect.”

Burke continued, “Justice Freeman was also a trailblazer. He was the first African American to become a member of the court and the first African American Chief Justice, positions he held with dignity and integrity. He was an accomplished jurist as well, serving the court with skill for almost 30 years.”

In 1990, Freeman defeated Republican Robert Chapman Buckley to fill the Illinois Supreme Court vacancy of Seymour Simon.

One of Freeman’s most publicized cases was the 1994 decision involving DuPage County defendant Rolando Cruz, convicted of kidnapping, raping, and murdering 10-year-old Jeanine Nicarico.

The Illinois Supreme Court in 1990 and 1992 upheld Cruz’s conviction and death sentence, but heard the case again in 1994 after a sheriff’s lieutenant admitted he had lied under oath about Cruz’s statements regarding the murder.

In delivering the People v. Cruz opinion reversing his conviction, Justice Freeman considered the “impact our decision will have upon Jeanine Nicarico’s surviving family and friends.”

Yet, he reasoned, “We are duty bound to play a larger role in preserving that very basic guarantee of our democratic society, that every person, however culpable, is entitled to a fair and impartial trial. We cannot deviate from the obligation of that role.”

Another man eventually admitted to the murder, and in 2002 Cruz received a pardon from Governor George Ryan.

The Supreme Court justices chose Freeman to serve as chief justice in 1997, succeeding Justice James Heiple to become the first African American to lead a branch of Illinois Government.

Asked about the significance of being the first African American Chief Justice, Freeman said, “I’m an African American who now has become chief judge; I’m not an African American chief justice. I have no different perception on what course I would take because of my heritage.”

Freeman won retention to the Court in 2000 and 2010, both with nearly 80 percent of the vote.

He previously served as an Illinois assistant attorney general, Cook County assistant state's attorney, and assistant attorney for the County Board of Election Commissioners.

Then from 1973-1976, under Gov. Dan Walker, he served on the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Tuesday he is “proud to follow his example of service and commitment to protecting Illinois’ constitution as I serve the people of Illinois in the same office where Justice Freeman once worked as an assistant attorney general.

“As the first African American to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court and as chief justice of the court, Justice Freeman was a trailblazer who will be forever remembered for his uncompromising integrity and dedication to the state of Illinois,” Raoul said.

