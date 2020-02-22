Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18 outside San Diego

A charter bus has rolled down an embankment off a Southern California highway, killing three people and injuring 18 others.

Officials with the North County Fire Protection District say crews rescued several people trapped in the wreckage Saturday after the bus crashed about 45 miles north of San Diego, around 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

The bus landed on its roof.

The district said on Twitter that three people died at the scene, and 18 others were sent to hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.

