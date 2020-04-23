Che-Che the dog loses her family to COVID-19

An animal shelter is looking for a new home for a 9-year-old poodle that lost both of her owners to coronavirus.

The shelter has received hundreds of offers from people willing to give Che-Che a place to live. (Source: Monmouth County SPCA)

“Little 9-lb Che-Che was scared and shaking when she arrived - we can't imagine what it's like for a dog like her to suddenly lose everything she's ever known and then end up in an unfamiliar place,” said a Facebook post from the Monmouth County SPCA.

The shelter has received hundreds of offers from people willing to give Che-Che a place to live.

“We know this little girl will make a family very happy and it’s our goal to find her a home that will honor her family members who have passed from COVID-19,” another Facebook post from the group said.

The Monmouth County SPCA is accepting donations for the care of Che-Che and other animals at the shelter at this link.

