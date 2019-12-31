Check your lottery tickets; $16 million ticket sold in Vernon Hills, Illinois

Have you been to Vernon Hills, Illinois recently? While there did you buy a lottery ticket? If so, you might want to check your ticket.

Officials with the Illinois Lottery say a $16,000,000 ticket was sold in Vernon Hills at Bucky's Convenience Store on East Townline Road.

The ticket matched all six numbers; 01, 03, 06, 09, 17, 23 to win the jackpot. The retailer will also win and receive a bonus of $160,000, or one percent of the prize amount for selling the ticket.

Officials with the Illinois Lottery urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and then to keep it in a safe place until they call the player hotline at 1-800-252-1775 or visit one of the five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have a year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.