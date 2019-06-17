Checking up on the crops!

With a break in the continuous rain over parts of the last couple of weeks it look s as if, according to the USDA, the progress in corn planting in Iowa and Illinois has been notable! First of all let's look at corn and soybeans in Illinois. In 2018, as of this date, 100% of corn had been planted and 99% had already emerged. In 2019, as of today, 88% has been planted and 74% has emerged. In 2018 99% of soybeans had been planted and 93% had emerged. As of today 70% has been planted and 50% has emerged. Now, let's look at corn and soybeans in Iowa. In 2018, as of this date, 100% of corn had been planted and 99% had already emerged. In 2019, as of today, 98% has been planted and 88% has emerged. In 2018 99% of soybeans had been planted and 96% had emerged. As of today 89% has been planted and 63% has emerged. So, as of now, Iowa is leading in both corn and soybeans planted and emerged but, and this is no surprise, all categories fall short of 2018's to-date production and all numbers are down quite a bit from last year. We'll just have to get a trend of drier weather to continue as we push the envelope on what counts for planting too late. Unfortunately, looking at this week's forecast Mother Nature might have other ideas!!!