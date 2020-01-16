Cheesecake Factory offering 7 ice cream flavors you can enjoy at home

The Cheesecake Factory has launched a new line of ice creams to go along with its variety of desserts that can be purchased at retailers.

The restaurant chain is teaming with Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer Wells Enterprises, Inc. to produce seven flavors made with real cheesecake ingredients.

The flavors being offered are original, birthday cake, chocolate, cookies & cream, key lime, salted caramel and strawberry.

The suggested retail price for a 14-ounce carton is $4.99, and it is expected to be in the frozen aisles of grocery stores nationwide by March.

