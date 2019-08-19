Chef Toby pig ear treats recalled due to salmonella contamination concerns

Attention dog owners there's a new recall involving pig ear pet treats.

Dog Goods USA is recalling its Chef Toby Pig Ear treats due to the potential risk of salmonella contamination.

According to the FDA's notice, 34 lots of the packaged pig ears are affected.

The products were distributed to retailers nationwide.

The company says no illnesses have been linked to its products to date.

Salmonella can affect dogs eating the products as well as humans who come in contact with any contaminated treats.

The FDA and the CDC are continuing to investigate a multi-state salmonella outbreak tied to pig ear treats.