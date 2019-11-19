Chicago area police looking for man wanted after two are fatally shot

Police in a Chicago suburb say they’re searching for a 64-year-old man in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and his wife.

Buffalo Grove police said early Tuesday that Anatoliy Ermak should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s a suspect in Sunday night’s killings of 55-year-old Nataliya Ermak and her husband, 69-year-old Roman Frid. (CNN)

Buffalo Grove police said early Tuesday that Anatoliy Ermak should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s a suspect in Sunday night’s killings of 55-year-old Nataliya Ermak and her husband, 69-year-old Roman Frid.

Police say Anatoliy Ermak is the ex-husband of Nataliya Ermak.

Police say Anatoliy Ermak may be driving a white Nissan Versa hatchback with Florida license plate number KCFK75.

Police Chief Steven Casstevens said police were analyzing a surveillance video that shows a man approaching the couple in a condominium parking garage and fatally shooting them as they were getting out of their car.

