Chicago house fire kills girl, injures several other people

Chicago officials say an overnight house fire killed a 1-year-girl and critically injured a 2-year-old girl, while leaving several other children and adults hospitalized.

Fire and police officials say eight people were taken to a hospital, where the 1-year-old was pronounced dead.

The fire started about 12 a.m. Wednesday in the attic of a single-family home on Chicago's Southwest side.

A 5-month-old infant was in serious condition. Two boys, ages 12 and 14, were in good condition as were a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman.

The fire is under investigation, but officials say they believe the fire was accidental.