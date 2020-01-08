Chicago man charged with murder in death of 9-month-old son

A Chicago man is being held without bail for beating to death his 9-month-old son because the boy wouldn’t stop crying.

Joshua Juarez is charged with first-degree murder in the Saturday death of Josue Juarez.

The Cook County medical examiner determined the boy’s death was caused by blunt head trauma and child abuse.

Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy says the boy over time had suffered fractures to his arm and back ribs.

The 28-year-old Juarez was arrested Sunday. A 30-year-old woman arrested with him was released from custody.