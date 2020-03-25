Chicago man charged with robbing Brady Mart in August

A Chicago man wanted in connection with the Aug. 22 armed robbery of the Brady Mart in Davenport has been arrested.

William C. Harris, 19, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday afternoon on one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday morning.

The robbery occurred around 11:40 p.m. Aug. 22 at Brady Mart, 3107 Brady Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

Harris and another person, who was not named in the affidavit, went into the store with a handgun, threatened to harm the clerk and stole money from the register, according to the affidavit.

Harris and his accomplice also used an object to break the glass display cases and stole several cell phones valued at more than $1,000, according to the affidavit.

Harris was charged on Feb. 28 after he was positively identified through blood DNA evidence collected during the investigation, according to the affidavit.

No other arrests have been made in the case, police said Tuesday.